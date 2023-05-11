Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Monday, May 15, 2023

9:00-11:00 p.m. – AMERICAN IDOL: “617a (Journey to the Finale)” (617a)

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Breakdown Their SWEENEY TODD-Inspired SCHMIGAD Photo 2 Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Talk SCHMIGADOON! Finale
WICKED Movie Footage Shown at CinemaCon With First Looks at 'Defying Gravity' & 'Popular' Photo 3 WICKED Movie Footage Shown at CinemaCon
MAMMA MIA! 3 Is in Its 'Earliest Stages' With Meryl Streep & Cher Eyed to Return; Possible Photo 4 MAMMA MIA! 3 Is in 'Earliest Stages'; Possible Return to Broadway in 2025

MAMMA MIA! 3 Is in Its 'Earliest Stages' With Meryl Streep & Cher Eyed to Return; Possible Return to Broadway in 2025What does it take to become the NEXT American Idol? Featuring never-before-seen footage of this season's finalists, this special episode takes a deeper look at the journeys FROM hometown to Hollywood for this season's contestants. (TV-PG, L)

"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the NEXT singing sensation are music INDUSTRY forces and SUPERSTAR judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is also set to return to the beloved competition series for the show's fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall.

Last season, ABC's "American Idol" ranked as the No. 1 series in its two-hour time period for the second year in a row among Adults 18-49.

Watch a video clip here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

Scoop: THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, May 17, 2023! The final two celebrity contestants will each perform two all-new songs in the season finale episode. Both will be REVEALED - but only one will take home the Golden Mask trophy and be crowned the Season Nine Winner! Watch a video clip now!

Scoop: 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Photo
Scoop: 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Get all the scoop on 9-1-1: LONE STAR, airing on FOX on Tuesday, May 16, 2023! Owen is conflicted when his brother Robert (guest star CHAD Lowe) asks him for help; Judd and Grace face a family crisis; As T.K. and Carlos prepare for their wedding day tragedy strikes in the season finale. Watch a video preview now!

Shochiku Sets 120 Year Anniversary Celebration Of Iconic Filmmaker Yasujiro Ozu Photo
Shochiku Sets 120 Year Anniversary Celebration Of Iconic Filmmaker Yasujiro Ozu

Japanese studio Shochiku revealed today that the Cannes Classics screening of legendary Japanese auteur Yasujiro Ozu's 'Record of a Tenement Gentleman' will serve as the kick-off to a major worldwide celebration of Ozu, which begins in May and lasts through the end of the year.


From This Author - TV Scoop

Scoop: THE VOICE on NBC - Sunday, May 7, 2023Scoop: THE VOICE on NBC - Sunday, May 7, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WALL on NBC - Tuesday, May 9, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WALL on NBC - Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ on NBC - Tuesday, May 9, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ on NBC - Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on NIGHT COURT on NBC - Tuesday, May 9, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on NIGHT COURT on NBC - Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Videos

Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer Video Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series Video
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Video
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET