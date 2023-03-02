Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN AUTO on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023

03/07/2023 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Tuesday)

Mar. 02, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN AUTO on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Payne sponsors its annual Young Designers CONTEST at a local elementary school, which sparks controversy when Katherine inadvertently offends multiple countries via an Instagram Live interview with a Somali-American student.

From the creator of "Superstore" comes a new workplace comedy that takes the wheels off the automobile industry. Set in Detroit, the CORPORATE executives of Payne Motors are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard.

Shaking things up is the new CEO, whose leadership, experience and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business - when they aren't fighting or trying to outwit each other. FROM the CORPORATE office to the factory floor, the crew of Payne Motors is driving home the laughs.

The cast includes Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo.

Justin Spitzer ("Superstore") will write and executive produce. Jeff Blitz will direct and executive produce the pilot episode. Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor will executive produce.

"American Auto" is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Kapital Entertainment.

