Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT on FOX - Monday, January 23, 2023

ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT airing Monday, Jan. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Jan. 19, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT on FOX - Monday, January 23, 2023 The MPU works to track down the kidnapped son of a doctor, but the case takes a turn when his mother gets in direct CONTACT with the kidnapper. Meanwhile, Kemi expresses her concerns for Sidney's wellbeing to Nikki and Jason in the all-new "Andy" episode of ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT airing Monday, Jan. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Co-created by John Eisendrath (the Executive Producer of The Blacklist) and SUPERSTAR Jamie Foxx, ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT is a procedural drama set in the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers JASON GRANT (Scott Caan, Hawaii Five-O) and NIKKI BATISTA's (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) season-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.

Six years ago, while working overseas, Jason received the call that every parent fears - he and Nikki's son, KEITH (Graham Verchere, The Good Doctor), had gone missing. FROM that moment forward, the lives of Jason, Nikki and their daughter, SYDNEY (recurring guest star Fivel Stewart, Atypical), were turned upside down. The frantic search to find Keith began and the mystery about his disappearance continues to this day.

Throughout the search to find Keith, Jason and Nikki's marriage deteriorated and they grew apart. Jason moved into private security, while Nikki was PROMOTED within the Philly P.D. to Head of the MPU, where she has been able to do for others what she wasn't able to do for herself, bring a loved one back home. At the MPU, she leads a team of highly skilled individuals including her current love interest MIKE (Ryan Broussard, Only Murders In The Building), whom Nikki met when he was assigned to oversee the search for Keith; KEMI (Adeola Role, The Blacklist), who is proficient in many languages, highly discerning of visual clues, and uses her know-how as a shaman to take a holistic approach to her job; and forensic anthropologist C (recurring guest star and newcomer Petey Gibson), who is a master at reconstructing the faces of those who have disappeared. Together, the team works to find the missing, abducted, or kidnapped, and help reunite them with their loved ones before it's too late.

When Jason receives a possible proof-of-life photo that Keith is very much alive, he and Nikki will reunite personally and professionally to continue the fight for their son.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. John Eisendrath serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, J.R. Orci, Adam Kane and Michael Offer (101 and 102) are also executive producers.

Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Scoop: ACCUSED on FOX - Sunday, January 22, 2023 Photo
Scoop: ACCUSED on FOX - Sunday, January 22, 2023
Get all the scoop on ACCUSED, airing on FOX on Sunday, January 22, 2023! Starring Michael Chiklis (“The Shield”) and Jill Hennessy (“Law & Order”). Watch the video trailer for the new series now!
HISTORY Channel To Premiere GREATEST OF ALL TIME Series Photo
HISTORY Channel To Premiere GREATEST OF ALL TIME Series
The new series, produced by Six West Media TM group in association with Manning’s own production company, Omaha Productions counts down the top ten G.O.A.T.s across a single category from titans of industry and daredevils to sports cars and sports stadiums during each hour-long episode.
Photos: First Look at A TOURISTS GUIDE TO LOVE Photo
Photos: First Look at A TOURIST'S GUIDE TO LOVE
Netflix has shared a first look at Rachael Leigh Cook and Scott Ly in A Tourist's Guide to Love. A Tourist's Guide to Love is the first U.S. film to be shot entirely in Vietnam and co-stars Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) and Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill, The Prom). Check out the new photos now!

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, January 18, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, January 18, 2023
January 12, 2023

Get all the scoop on HOME ECONOMICS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, January 18, 2023! A natural disaster strikes, trapping the family under one roof and without power. As their electronic battery lives are depleted, the Hayworths are left with nothing to do but examine their own lives on the season three finale. Watch a video from a recent episode!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Thursday, January 19, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Thursday, January 19, 2023
January 12, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Thursday, January 19, 2023! Barring mixed emotions FROM the family, a special someone expresses their infatuation with Beverly. Meanwhile, DAVE Kim returns to Jenkintown with some exciting news. Watch a video promo for the series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL TRENT on ABC - Tuesday, January 17, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL TRENT on ABC - Tuesday, January 17, 2023
January 12, 2023

Get all the scoop on WILL TRENT, airing on ABC on Tuesday, January 17, 2023! Will and Faith’s investigation into a small-town murder has large implications when a connection is drawn to a decadeslong, covered-up cold case. “Don’t Let It Happen Again” was written by Inda Craig-Galvan and directed by Howie Deutch. Watch a video preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, January 15, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, January 15, 2023
January 12, 2023

Get all the scoop on FAMILY GUY, airing on FOX on Sunday, January 15, 2023! The Griffins tell “Family Guy” versions of three HBO shows: Game of Thrones, SUCCESSION and BIG LITTLE LIES in the “HBO-No” episode of FAMILY GUY. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, January 15, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, January 15, 2023
January 12, 2023

Get all the scoop on BOB’S BURGERS, airing on FOX on Sunday, January 15, 2023! Louise suspects there's something sinister afoot during a Halloween field trip to an apple orchard. Meanwhile, Tina and Gene hope to win the school costume parade in the “Apple Gore-chard! (But Not Gory)” episode. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
share