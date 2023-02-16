Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT on FOX - Monday, February 20, 2023
ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT airing Monday, Feb. 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Sidney, upset that Jason and Nikki DON'T believe her claims about Keith, comes clean about the details surrounding the day of his disappearance, causing Jason to cast serious DOUBT on the boy claiming to be his son. Meanwhile, Mike's police mentor brings a missing officer's case to the MPU team in the all-new "Craig" episode of ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT airing Monday, Feb. 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Co-created by John Eisendrath (the Executive Producer of The Blacklist) and SUPERSTAR Jamie Foxx, ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT is a procedural drama set in the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers JASON GRANT (Scott Caan, Hawaii Five-O) and NIKKI BATISTA's (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) season-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.
Six years ago, while working overseas, Jason received the call that every parent fears - he and Nikki's son, KEITH (Graham Verchere, The Good Doctor), had gone missing. FROM that moment forward, the lives of Jason, Nikki and their daughter, SYDNEY (recurring guest star Fivel Stewart, Atypical), were turned upside down. The frantic search to find Keith began and the mystery about his disappearance continues to this day.
Throughout the search to find Keith, Jason and Nikki's marriage deteriorated and they grew apart. Jason moved into private security, while Nikki was PROMOTED within the Philly P.D. to Head of the MPU, where she has been able to do for others what she wasn't able to do for herself, bring a loved one back home. At the MPU, she leads a team of highly skilled individuals including her current love interest MIKE (Ryan Broussard, Only Murders In The Building), whom Nikki met when he was assigned to oversee the search for Keith; KEMI (Adeola Role, The Blacklist), who is proficient in many languages, highly discerning of visual clues, and uses her know-how as a shaman to take a holistic approach to her job; and forensic anthropologist C (recurring guest star and newcomer Petey Gibson), who is a master at reconstructing the faces of those who have disappeared. Together, the team works to find the missing, abducted, or kidnapped, and help reunite them with their loved ones before it's too late.
When Jason receives a possible proof-of-life photo that Keith is very much alive, he and Nikki will reunite personally and professionally to continue the fight for their son.
Alert: Missing Persons Unit is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. John Eisendrath serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, J.R. Orci, Adam Kane and Michael Offer (101 and 102) are also executive producers.
