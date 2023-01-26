Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ACCUSED on FOX - Tuesday, January 31, 2023

ACCUSED airing Tuesday, Jan. 31 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Jan. 26, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ACCUSED on FOX - Tuesday, January 31, 2023 After the death of his ailing mother, a teenager suspects foul play when he discovers his mother's former hospice caretaker is now dating his father in the all-new "Danny's Story" episode of ACCUSED airing Tuesday, Jan. 31 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Accused is a collection of 15 intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment. Each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast. Based on the BBC's BAFTA-winning crime anthology, each episode opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told FROM the defendant's point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life - and the lives of others -- forever.

The show features cinematic auspices and production values anchored by Oscar, Tony and Emmy-winning talent, including Michael Chiklis, Abigail Breslin, Whitney Cummings, Margo Martindale, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce, Rachel Bilson, Jack Davenport, Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Betsy Brandt, Keith Carradine, Aisha Dee, Jason Ritter and directors Billy Porter, Marlee Matlin, Tazbah Chavez and Michael Chiklis.

Accused is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment, and executive-produced and developed for American television by Howard Gordon, and executive-produced by Alex Gansa, David Shore, Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, All3Media America's Jacob Cohen-Holmes, and Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer and Louise Pedersen for All3Media International. Frank Siracusa and John Weber also serve as executive producers. Created by Jimmy McGovern, the original series debuted in 2010 on BBC One.

Watch a preview of the series here:



