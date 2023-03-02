Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, March 8, 2023

It's Teacher Appreciation Day. When the district gives Abbott two courtside tickets to a 76ers game, the TEACHERS must decide who deserves them. Later, Janine invites the TEACHERS to her house for game night and her sister, Ayesha, comes to visit.

A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

