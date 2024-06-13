Scoop: Coming Up on THE 1% CLUB on FOX - Monday, June 17, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



100 contestants compete for the chance to win $100,000. But it’s not typical trivia that’s going to be tested, it’s questions about logic, common sense and how your brain actually works. Who will answer all 15 questions, enter the coveted 1% Club and win the grand prize!? Will it be Trayvane from Alexandria, Virginia who claims Bill Gates is his sugar daddy, or Samuel, a mailman from Puerto Rico, or Esmerelda who is playing to win and finally get that Brazilian Butt Lift!? Or will it be someone else!? It’s time to find out in the all-new “The Quest for the BBL” episode of The 1% Club airing Monday, June 17 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OPR-107) (TV-PG D)

The 1% Club is a unique, compelling and funny game show that tests the nation’s intelligence, based on a scientific survey. This entertainment format is not about what you learned at school or your ability to memorize facts. Hosted by Emmy- and Grammy-winning stand-up comedian, actor, and writer Patton Oswalt (“The Goldbergs,” “Ratatouille”) the show is a chance to test how your brain works through a series of questions that all have a right answer, but can also lead to a series of entertaining wrong answers along the way. Whether you’re a contestant vying for the cash prize or a viewer playing with your friends and family on the app, answer enough questions correctly, and you could earn yourself a place in the 1% Club: an elite group of people who can honestly say they’ve outwitted 99% of the population. Following the original top U.K. series produced for ITV, The 1% Club has had a strong global rise, launching internationally in the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, France, Israel, Spain and Turkey.

Based on the hit international format, and produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and Magnum Media, the series will premiere Monday, June 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, following its May 23 debut on Prime Video in the U.S. and Canada.

