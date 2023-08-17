Scoop: Coming Up on MASTERCHEF on FOX - Monday, August 21, 2023

MasterChef: United Tastes of America airing Monday, August 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

Scoop: Coming Up on MASTERCHEF on FOX - Monday, August 21, 2023 The chefs split into two teams to prepare a lunch for over 100 kids at Dodger Stadium, and the chef with immunity gets to choose one member FROM each team who must swap sides and work with the other regions in the “Dodgers Stadium Field Challenge” episode of MasterChef: United Tastes of America airing Monday, August 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Entering its 13th season with an all-new theme, MasterChef: United Tastes of America sees Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich returning for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks FROM four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region.

The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef. Guest judges this season include MASTERCHEF JUNIOR judge Daphne Oz, former MASTERCHEF judge Graham Elliot, James Beard Award nominee Susan Feniger, James Beard Award nominee Tiffany Derry, Chef Andre Rush and Season 11 Winner Kelsey Murphy.

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.



