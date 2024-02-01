Scoop: Coming Up on I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX - Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Scoop: Coming Up on I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX - Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Johnny Gill, NENE LEAKES and Kate Flannery serve as Celebrity Detectives

Hosted by Ken Jeong, permanent panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and a rotating panel of guest celebrity detectives must help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

With $100,000 on the line, each contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” FROM the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip synch challenges.

In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with musical SUPERSTAR Johnny Gill, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration - or a totally hilarious train wreck in the all-new “Motown Night: Johnny Gil, Nene Leaks, Kate Flannery, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Cheryl Hines” episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE airing Wednesday, Feb. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Hit competition show I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE returns for Season Two! Hosted and executive-produced by Ken Jeong, the music guessing game series marked one of the top-rated debuts of the 2020 season. The series also features Emmy Award-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton.

All three join a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians and pop culture experts and a musical SUPERSTAR to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” FROM the good, based on a series of clues, videos and the infamous lip-synch challenges.

In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck. New this season, contestants are given one chance to use the “Golden Mic,” which grants them advice FROM one secret mystery celebrity.

I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James McKinlay, Craig Plestis and Ken Jeong serve as executive producers. The series is based on a South Korean format FROM CJ ENM.



