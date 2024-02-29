Scoop: Coming Up on ANIMAL CONTROL Season Premiere on FOX - Wednesday, March 6, 2024

When Shred wallows over Emily’s blossoming relationship with Rick, Frank decides to cheer him up with a special “Shred’s Day” adventure. The group is shocked to learn VICTORIA
is in a green card marriage, and her ‘husband’ wants a divorce. Emily spins out when she discovers that ANIMAL CONTROL
Officers are not considered “essential workers,” and Patel tries desperately to satisfy his pregnant wife’s craving for movie theater popcorn in the all-new “Raccoons and Mutts” season premiere episode of ANIMAL CONTROL
airing Wednesday, MARCH
6 (9:02-9:32 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Animal Control ushers in mating season for its second installment – for both the animals and the officers who protect them. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill serving as showrunner, ANIMAL CONTROL
follows a group of local ANIMAL CONTROL
workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. McHale stars as Frank, an opinionated, eccentric ANIMAL CONTROL
officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost SUPERHUMAN
ability to understand ANIMALS.
Humans...not so much.
In addition to McHale, ANIMAL CONTROL
stars Michael Rowland as Fred “Shred” Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, Grace Palmer as VICTORIA
Sands and Gerry Dee recurs as Templeton Dudge. Season two guest stars include Ken Jeong as expert (and unhinged) dog trainer Roman Park, Sarah Chalke as Yazmin, a love interest FROM
Frank’s past, Thomas Lennon as Frank’s brother Patrick, and Krystal Smith in the recurring role of Bettany, Emily’s tenacious, tough, sometimes frightening assistant.
Animal Control is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, KING
of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys), Jake Fuller (JAX Media) and Joel McHale. The series is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global.