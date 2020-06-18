Science Channel Announces Premiere Date for LOST PYRAMIDS OF THE AZTECS

700 years ago, the Aztecs dominated Mexico and emerged as one of the most powerful civilizations the world has ever seen. More than just ingenious engineers and ruthless warriors, the Aztecs developed intricate social, agricultural and political systems that allowed them to conquer large territories and build incredible and ambitious projects. However, after the Aztec empire was wiped out by Spanish invaders, many of their secrets were buried along with them. In an all new two-hour Science Channel special, LOST PYRAMIDS OF THE AZTECS gains unprecedented access to archaeologists at work on rarely seen ancient sites, and follows an extraordinary experiment to build a replica Aztecs pyramid, as investigators seek to solve the mysteries of who the Aztecs were and how they built their remarkable empire.

LOST PYRAMIDS OF THE AZTECS premieres Sunday, June 28 at 8pm ET/PT on Science Channel.

For centuries, archaeologists have been trying to understand the Aztec empire and reveal the truth about their origins. Now, new excavations could reveal astonishing secrets about how they lived and what life was like inside one of the greatest empires in history. Where did this group of nomadic people originate from? How did they undertake building their towering pyramids and other ambitious engineering feats using manpower alone? And how was such a powerful empire wiped out after just 200 years of power?

Using stunning CGI imagery, ground-breaking archaeological technology, and unique access to rarely seen ancient sites where new excavations are underway, LOST PYRAMIDS OF THE AZTECS is an immersive exploration of the vanished world of the Aztecs and a peek behind the curtain of one of the most fascinating civilizations on the globe.

LOST PYRAMIDS OF THE AZTECS is produced for Science Channel by Windfall Films. For Windfall Films, Dan Kendall and Carlo Massarella are the Executive Producers, Bella Falk is the Series Producer and Director. For Science Channel, Neil Laird is executive producer and Andrew Lessner is producer.

