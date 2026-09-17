Scenic Group and Assam Bengal Navigation Expand Luxury River Cruising in India

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Scenic Group and Assam Bengal Navigation (ABN) have announced a strategic partnership to expand luxury river cruising in India, with plans to invest approximately ₹750–800 crore over the next ten years in a phased manner (>USD 78M–83M / AUD 110M-117M).

The announcement follows a meeting in New Delhi between Glen Moroney, Founder & Chairman of Scenic Group; Ashish Phookan, Founder & Managing Director of Assam Bengal Navigation; and Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The partnership will begin with the deployment of the 44-guest Scenic Aura on the Ganges from October 2027.

In the next phase, Scenic and ABN plan to deploy two luxury river vessels on the Brahmaputra by 2029–30, further expanding their presence in India's river-cruise sector.

Following these investments, the partners will also explore opportunities in coastal and regional cruising, potentially linking Kolkata, Chennai, the Andaman Islands and Phuket.

'ABN has spent more than two decades developing river cruising on the Brahmaputra and Ganges. This partnership brings together our operating experience and knowledge of India's rivers with Scenic's global luxury cruise expertise, brand and international distribution. We believe it can significantly expand India's position on the global river-cruise map,' said Ashish Phookan, Founder & Managing Director of Assam Bengal Navigation.

Glen Moroney, Founder & Chairman of Scenic Group, said, 'India offers extraordinary potential for luxury river cruising. Our partnership with Assam Bengal Navigation gives us the benefit of deep local expertise and an established operating platform, while allowing Scenic to bring its international experience in luxury cruising to the market. Scenic Aura is the first step in what we expect will be a long-term commitment to India.'

Scenic Group

For 40 years, Scenic Group has set the benchmark for innovation in luxury travel, creating award-winning river and ocean cruises and handcrafted land journeys. Beginning in Australia in 1986, the company has grown into a global leader through its brands: Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises & Tours and Mayflower Cruises & Tours.

Scenic Group is the only cruise company to design, build, crew and operate its own ships with the expertise of its in-house shipbuilding division. This fully integrated model ensures exceptional quality and a consistently elevated guest experience. With a strong global footprint and high repeat guest rates, Scenic and Emerald Cruises are uniquely positioned to deliver seamless, end-to-end journeys across ocean and river cruises and land tours under each of the three brands.

About Assam Bengal Navigation

Founded in 2002, Assam Bengal Navigation is a pioneer of long-distance river cruising in India, launching operations on the Brahmaputra in 2003 and subsequently expanding to the Ganges.

ABN today operates three luxury river vessels — ABN Charaidew II, ABN Rajmahal and ABN Sukapha — on the Brahmaputra and Ganges, alongside private houseboat experiences. The company also owns and operates Diphlu River Lodge at Kaziranga National Park, with new hospitality projects in the pipeline at Manas National Park, Gangtok and Jorhat. ABN specialises in immersive journeys combining river cruising, wildlife, culture and local experiences.

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