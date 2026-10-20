Scandinavia House to Present Director Talks, Oscar Contenders

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Scandinavia House: The Nordic Center in America has announced a wide range of screenings and director talks taking place this fall with award-winning filmmakers including Alex Schulman, Yrsa Roca Fannberg, Hans Petter Moland, and many others.

Several film talks will take place in three upcoming program series: the Nordic & Baltic Oscar Contenders series, returning this year beginning November 2 with screenings of the Nordic & Baltic contenders for Best International Feature Films as well as Oscar-eligible documentaries and short films; Films from the Fjords, a series of acclaimed recent films set within Norway's majestic fjords, November 10-14; and the NY Baltic Film Festival, which returns November 5-8 with premieres of the best recent films from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Other film talks will take place as special events, including a screening and discussion of the documentary Inside Gaza on Sunday, November 15, a rare firsthand account from journalists presented with Reporters Without Borders with director Hélène Lam Trong; the screening Siri Hustvedt — Dance Around the Self on Saturday, November 21 with Siri Hustvedt; and a screening this Wednesday, October 21 of the film Tell Everyone with director Alli Haapasalo & lead actress Marketta Tikkanen.

Schedule

TELL EVERYONE — With Director Alli Haapasalo & Lead Actor Marketta Tikkanen

Wed - October 21, 2026 - 7:00 pm

ADULT SUPERVISION — With Director Alex Schulman

Mon - November 2, 2026 - 7:00 pm

Sweden's entry for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards.

THE GROUND BENEATH OUR FEET — With Director Yrsa Roca Fannberg

Wed - November 4, 2026 - 7:00 pm

Iceland's entry for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards.

THE NY BALTIC FILM FESTIVAL

Thu - November 5 Through Sun - November 8

Film talks with director Giedrė Žickytė (A Goodnight Kiss, November 5); director Laila Pakalniņ (Scarecrows, November 6); director Ivan Pavljutškov (Morten, November 7); film composer Gediminas Jakubka (Holy Destructors, November 7); director Viesturs Kairišs (Ulya, November 7; Latvian Oscar Contender); director Liina Särkinen (My Family and Other Clowns, November 8); actor Šarūnas Zenkevičius and producer Martynas Mickėnas (Borderline, November 8); director Linda Olte (The Child, November 8), and director German Golub (Our Erika, November 8; Estonian Oscar Contender).

GROWTH OF THE SOIL — With Director Hans Petter Moland and Lead Actor Asta Kamma August

Wed - November 11 - 7:00 PM

Norway's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards; screens in Films from the Fjords

BELOVED — Speaker TBA

Thu - November 12 - 7:00 PM

Films from the Fjords (dir. Erik Poppe; screenplay by Jon Fosse)

SEASIDERS — With Directors Elisabeth Kleppe, Henrik Hylland Uhlving and Elin Sander

Sat - November 14 - 5:30 PM

Films from the Fjords

INSIDE GAZA — With Director Hélène Lam Trong

Sun - November 15 - 2 PM

Special screening with Reporters Without Borders

SIRI HUSTVEDT – DANCE AROUND THE SELF — With Siri Hustvedt

Sat - November 21, 2026 - 2:00 pm

THE SECRET READING CLUB OF KABUL — With Directors Shakiba Adil & Elina Hirvonen

Wed - December 2, 2026 - 7:00 pm

Finnish qualifier for Best Documentary Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards

Nordic & Baltic Oscar Contenders screenings will also include Fjord (Romania's official entry for Best International Film at the 99th Academy Awards, November 10); How to Divorce During the War (Lithuania's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards, December 3); and others.

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