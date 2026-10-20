Scandinavia House to Present Director Talks, Oscar Contenders
The Nordic Center in America will feature filmmakers Alex Schulman, Yrsa Roca Fannberg, and Hans Petter Moland across multiple fall programs.
Scandinavia House: The Nordic Center in America has announced a wide range of screenings and director talks taking place this fall with award-winning filmmakers including Alex Schulman, Yrsa Roca Fannberg, Hans Petter Moland, and many others.
Several film talks will take place in three upcoming program series: the Nordic & Baltic Oscar Contenders series, returning this year beginning November 2 with screenings of the Nordic & Baltic contenders for Best International Feature Films as well as Oscar-eligible documentaries and short films; Films from the Fjords, a series of acclaimed recent films set within Norway's majestic fjords, November 10-14; and the NY Baltic Film Festival, which returns November 5-8 with premieres of the best recent films from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
Other film talks will take place as special events, including a screening and discussion of the documentary Inside Gaza on Sunday, November 15, a rare firsthand account from journalists presented with Reporters Without Borders with director Hélène Lam Trong; the screening Siri Hustvedt — Dance Around the Self on Saturday, November 21 with Siri Hustvedt; and a screening this Wednesday, October 21 of the film Tell Everyone with director Alli Haapasalo & lead actress Marketta Tikkanen.
Schedule
TELL EVERYONE — With Director Alli Haapasalo & Lead Actor Marketta Tikkanen
Wed - October 21, 2026 - 7:00 pm
ADULT SUPERVISION — With Director Alex Schulman
Mon - November 2, 2026 - 7:00 pm
Sweden's entry for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards.
THE GROUND BENEATH OUR FEET — With Director Yrsa Roca Fannberg
Wed - November 4, 2026 - 7:00 pm
Iceland's entry for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards.
THE NY BALTIC FILM FESTIVAL
Thu - November 5 Through Sun - November 8
Film talks with director Giedrė Žickytė (A Goodnight Kiss, November 5); director Laila Pakalniņ (Scarecrows, November 6); director Ivan Pavljutškov (Morten, November 7); film composer Gediminas Jakubka (Holy Destructors, November 7); director Viesturs Kairišs (Ulya, November 7; Latvian Oscar Contender); director Liina Särkinen (My Family and Other Clowns, November 8); actor Šarūnas Zenkevičius and producer Martynas Mickėnas (Borderline, November 8); director Linda Olte (The Child, November 8), and director German Golub (Our Erika, November 8; Estonian Oscar Contender).
GROWTH OF THE SOIL — With Director Hans Petter Moland and Lead Actor Asta Kamma August
Wed - November 11 - 7:00 PM
Norway's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards; screens in Films from the Fjords
BELOVED — Speaker TBA
Thu - November 12 - 7:00 PM
Films from the Fjords (dir. Erik Poppe; screenplay by Jon Fosse)
SEASIDERS — With Directors Elisabeth Kleppe, Henrik Hylland Uhlving and Elin Sander
Sat - November 14 - 5:30 PM
Films from the Fjords
INSIDE GAZA — With Director Hélène Lam Trong
Sun - November 15 - 2 PM
Special screening with Reporters Without Borders
SIRI HUSTVEDT – DANCE AROUND THE SELF — With Siri Hustvedt
Sat - November 21, 2026 - 2:00 pm
THE SECRET READING CLUB OF KABUL — With Directors Shakiba Adil & Elina Hirvonen
Wed - December 2, 2026 - 7:00 pm
Finnish qualifier for Best Documentary Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards
Nordic & Baltic Oscar Contenders screenings will also include Fjord (Romania's official entry for Best International Film at the 99th Academy Awards, November 10); How to Divorce During the War (Lithuania's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards, December 3); and others.
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