Savannah Guthrie to Host TODAY From Home Due to Sore Throat

Today anchor Savannah Guthrie has announced plans to host the morning news program her home on Wednesday "in an abundance of caution" due to a sore throat.

The host said on Twitter, "Hi everybody! Well, this will be a first. I'm going to be anchoring TODAY from my house! In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I'm staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose,"

She added, "This was the advice of NBC's superb medical team and my bosses. I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time - but during these days, it's on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us. #loveyourneighbor So see you tomorrow on TODAY - from my basement!"

