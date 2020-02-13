Samuel J. Jackson Will Star in a Hitman Film

Variety reports that Samuel L. Jackson will star in an upcoming action film. The movie is untitled - it will feature Jackson as a hitman coming out of retirement.

Jackson has played hitmen on two other occasions - in "The Hitman's Bodyguard," and in "Pulp Fiction."

Matthew Stone penned the script. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra are attached to direct.

Jackson's character has retired from being the trusted hitman for a mob boss. But when his nephew makes a stupid mistake, the hitman is told by his old boss that he must either help the kid recover the lost money, or kill him - which leads to him forcing the nephew to clean up his mess while pontificating on some of life's lessons.

Samuel L Jackson is an American actor and film producer. He rose to fame in the early 1990s with films such as Goodfellas (1990), Jungle Fever (1991), Patriot Games (1992), Amos & Andrew (1993), True Romance (1993), Jurassic Park (1993) and his collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino including Pulp Fiction (1994), Jackie Brown (1997), Django Unchained (2012), and The Hateful Eight (2015).



Jackson has appeared in over 100 films, including Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), A Time to Kill (1996), The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996), The Negotiator (1998), Deep Blue Sea (1998), Unbreakable (2000), Shaft (2000), xXx (2002), Snakes on a Plane (2006), Kong: Skull Island (2017) and the Star Wars prequel trilogy (1999â€"2005).



His likeness was used for the Ultimate version of the Marvel Comics character Nick Fury. He has also played Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films Iron Man (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), Thor (2011), Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018), as well as the TV show Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D..



Jackson has provided his voice to several animated films, television series and video games, including the roles of Lucius Best / Frozone in Pixar Animation Studios' films The Incredibles (2004) and Incredibles 2 (2018), Mace Windu in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), Afro Samurai in the anime television series Afro Samurai (2007), and Frank Tenpenny in the video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004).

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories