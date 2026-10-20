Sacha Baron Cohen Discusses ALI G: WHO IZ I? on THE HOWARD STERN SHOW
The actor opened up about staying in character and shared details about filming the final scene of his new movie.
Sacha Baron Cohen appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show this week to promote his new movie Ali G: Who Iz I?
Sacha Baron Cohen tells Howard Stern about filming the final scene of 'Ali G: Who Iz I?' and opened up about staying in character, how each of his characters have a particular smell, admitting that Borat stinks and his suit has never been washed.
Howard asks Sacha which of his characters is the most dangerous to do, and Sacha shares an anecdote of filming the second Bruno movie.
The Howard Stern Show, which airs on SiriusXM channel Howard 100, is broadcast live Mondays through Wednesdays starting at 7:00 am ET. The full show is also available on the SiriusXM app. Each week, a streamable episode of The Howard Stern Show debuts on HBO Max, dropping Thursdays at 12:01am PT / 3:01am ET.
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Sacha Baron Cohen on the Final Scene in 'Ali G: Who Iz I?'
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Photo Credit: Getty Images
Photo Credit: Getty Images
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