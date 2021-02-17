SUPER LTD Acquires North American Rights to Theo Anthony's ALL LIGHT, EVERYWHERE

SUPER LTD, the boutique division and incubator from NEON, have acquired North American rights to Theo Anthony's All Light, Everywhere, which made its World Premiere to critical acclaim in the U.S. Documentary Competition section at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won a Special Jury Prize for Non-Fiction Experimentation. Written, directed, and edited by Anthony, the film is a MEMORY production in association with Sandbox Films, produced by Riel Roch-Decter and Sebastian Pardo for MEMORY, and Jonna McKone. It is executive produced by Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop for Sandbox Films. It features an original score by Dan Deacon.

All Light, Everywhere is an exploration of the shared histories of cameras, weapons, policing and justice. As surveillance technologies become a fixture in everyday life, the film interrogates the complexity of an objective point of view, probing the biases inherent in both human perception and the lens. Roger Ebert said All Light, Everywhere is a "vital criticism about American policing", with the New Yorker describing it as "a film of individual and immediate fascinations", and the Hollywood Reporter adding it is "a brilliant and chilling study in watching the watchers".

Ayo Kepher-Maat and Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for SUPER LTD with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers. Autlook is handling international rights.

All Light, Everywhere marks Theo Anthony's sophomore feature following Rat Film, which received critical acclaim following its premiere at the Locarno and True/ False Film Festivals, and was nominated for a 2017 Gotham Award for Best Documentary Feature film as well as Cinema Eye Honors for Best Debut Feature.

SUPER LTD recently acquired master director Gianfranco Rosi's Notturno, Italy's official submission for this year's Academy Awards® which was shortlisted for Best Documentary Feature. Super LTD's principals Darcy Heusel and Dan O'Meara were the team behind NEON's Honeyland, which was the first non-fiction feature to land Academy Award nominations for Best Documentary and Best International Feature Film in the same year, and Victor Kossakovsky's Gunda which was also shortlisted for Best Documentary Feature.