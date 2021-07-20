STRIPES Returns to Select Cinemas for 40th Anniversary

That's The Fact, Jack!" The 1981 Columbia Pictures comedy "Stripes" is returning to movie theaters nationwide this fall as the box-office hit film celebrates its 40th anniversary. Starring Bill Murray as John Winger, who loses his job, his car, his apartment, and his girlfriend -- all in one day -- decides he has only one option: volunteer for the army and talks his friend Russell (Harold Ramis) into enlisting with him. "Stripes" will play in select movie theaters on Sun., Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Thurs., Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. (all times local).

In addition to the full feature, attendees will see a special never-before-seen featurette before the film. Audiences will join Murray and director Ivan Reitman as they sit down together 40 years later and give fans an inside look at their time filming "Stripes."

Tickets for "Stripes 40th Anniversary" can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Where else, besides the army, can military misfits John and Russell help save the world for democracy... and meet girls? Together, they find basic training a snap: they are arrested twice, have endless run-ins with drill sergeant Hulka (Warren Oates), and get into a bit of a mess at a female mud wrestling match. They even manage to steal a top-secret government vehicle and accidentally wind up behind the iron curtain. Bill Murray has joined the army, and the army will never be the same.

"The on-screen antics and comedic genius of Murray and Ramis are turned on full force in this fan-favorite comedy-adventure classic," said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations. "Full of expertly crafted irreverent wit, sardonic humor, and retro-scripted ad-lib, audiences are in for a night of laughs while revisiting one of the '80s most hilarious films."