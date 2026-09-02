STRANGE NEW WORLDS Clip: Enterprise Crew Scrambles After a Wormhole Hit

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Paramount+ has shared a new clip from STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS depicting the Enterprise crew scrambling after the ship is struck by a dangerous anomaly while traveling at warp speed. In the scene, Scotty, played by Martin Quinn, detects the threat, but the ship's velocity leaves no time to avert disaster before the vessel's systems are fried.

With the Enterprise crippled, Captain Pike, played by Anson Mount, and the bridge crew are forced to think quickly to contain the damage. The clip comes from Season 4, Episode 6, titled 'Off-Hour,' and centers on the crew's response to a sudden systems failure rather than an external threat like an attacking force.

The episode follows closely on the heels of Season 4, Episode 5, 'Level-Five Transporter Accident,' which saw much of the Enterprise crew turned into puppets by a transporter malfunction, forcing Spock and the remaining crew to fend off Orion pirates who took advantage of the chaos to storm the bridge.

That earlier episode marked a notable departure for the series, incorporating custom puppet versions of the crew built by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Details on that episode's puppet-based storytelling were previously covered following its release. STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS continues streaming on Paramount+.

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