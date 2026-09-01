DANCING WITH THE STARS Judges, Hosts Preview Season 35 On GMA

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Season 35 of DANCING WITH THE STARS is on its way, and the show's judges gathered on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk about what viewers can expect when the ballroom reopens. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro all took part in the conversation, giving fans an early look at the new season before it premieres.

Hough currently sits on the judges' panel alongside Inaba and Tonioli, a role that followed his years competing on the show as a professional dancer. In a separate recent appearance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, Hough looked back on his early ballroom competitions before his move behind the judges' table, reflecting on how far the series has come since then.

That same appearance also touched on the incoming group of professional dancers set to join the ballroom this season, giving viewers a preview of the new talent that will be paired with celebrity contestants. The comments tied Hough's own history on the series to the fresh faces entering the competition, offering a sense of continuity as the show heads into its next chapter.

The GMA conversation brought together Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro to build momentum ahead of the season's return. More on the judges' preview of season 35 can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli previewing the new season.

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