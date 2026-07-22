Anson Mount Discusses STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 4 on THE VIEW

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Anson Mount stopped by THE VIEW to talk about his return as Captain Pike in the fourth season of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. The conversation also took an unexpected turn into his early career, with Mount reflecting on his work alongside Britney Spears in Crossroads, 25 years later.

Mount has played Captain Pike across multiple seasons of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, a role that placed him at the center of one of the franchise's most prominent current productions. His appearance on THE VIEW centered on what season 4 holds for the character and the series, with the actor speaking to his ongoing work in the role.

The Crossroads conversation gave Mount a chance to revisit a film that has taken on renewed cultural attention in recent years given Spears's continued public profile. The 25th anniversary of its release made it a natural topic for the segment alongside his current television work.

Season 4 of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS marks Mount's continued tenure leading the cast as Pike, with the new season drawing the kind of fan attention that has followed the series throughout its run.

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