STAR TREK Universe to Take Over Comic-Con's Hall H with Cast Panels

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The STAR TREK universe is set to take over Hall H at Comic-Con, with cast panels planned across multiple series from the franchise.

On July 25, 2026, Paramount+ and CBS Studios returned to San Diego for Comic-Con International, with a Star Trek Universe Hall H panel celebrating STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, Star Trek's 60th anniversary and more. The panel was moderated by entertainment journalist Scott Mantz.

The panel kicked off with a franchise 60th anniversary celebration, featuring opening remarks from Rod Roddenberry and a conversation with iconic cast members spanning the Star Trek universe, including Michael Dorn, Robert Picardo, Dominic Keating, Cirroc Lofton, Doug Jones, Michelle Hurd, Jerry O'Connell, Christina Chong, Karim Diané, and the legendary George Takei.

Panelist and STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY star Karim Diané exclusively revealed during the conversation that a new cadet will be joining the Academy. Ruaridh Aldington joins season two of STARFLEET ACADEMY as a series regular playing Keats, a young alien the cadets encounter on an away mission who possesses a mysterious backstory. When the cadets make the risky decision to bring him back to Starfleet Academy, they realize he's a wanted man, and his life is in danger.

During the STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS panel portion, co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman revealed a sneak peek teaser, with the Hall H crowd being the first to see what is in store for the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise for the rest of the fourth season.

The STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS panelists included Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Paul Wesley, alongside co-showrunners and executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and executive producer Alex Kurtzman.

Additionally, Mantz revealed in Hall H that the second season (30 episodes, three minutes each) of the original animated YouTube-first series, STAR TREK: SCOUTS, will debut this year on Star Trek Day (September 8). As the first preschool extension of the Star Trek franchise, the series follows three 8-year-old friends, JR, Sprocket and Roo, as they train to become future Starfleet Explorers by going on epic, out-of-this-world missions that push them to 'discover, grow and boldly go!' STAR TREK: SCOUTS is developed and produced by Nickelodeon Digital Studio, in association with CBS Studios. Season one is available now on Nickelodeon's Blaze and the Monster Machines YouTube channel.

About Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The 10-episode fourth season premiered globally Thursday, July 23 on Paramount+. New episodes will be available weekly on Thursdays through Thursday, September 24.

In season four of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise - led by Captain Christopher Pike - embark on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future.

Season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Alan McElroy, Robbie Thompson, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Anson Mount, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as season four executive producers.

About Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Season one of STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY stars Holly Hunter as the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the Starfleet cadets played by Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard, plus Zoë Steiner, Tig Notaro, Robert Picardo, and guest stars Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, as well as recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series' premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo and directed by Alex Kurtzman. STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

About Star Trek

In the 60 years since the legendary creator Gene Roddenberry introduced the world to a Star Trek universe where 'Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations' remains its proud legacy, the series has continued to break barriers – inspiring generations of fans with a celebration of cultural diversity and inclusion, scientific exploration, and the pursuit of uncharted frontiers. Today, the Star Trek canon continues to thrive through film, television, animation, games, publishing, podcasts, experiences and children's programming. Available in over 190 countries worldwide, the Star Trek franchise of 11 TV series, 14 films and over 900 episodes has been a mainstay in generating stories that are both exciting and thought-provoking, as well as vastly contributing to the pop culture lexicon throughout the years. The Star Trek series, including STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: PICARD, and the newest series STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY, original movie STAR TREK: SECTION 31 and the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS on Paramount+ are produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman oversees the Star Trek universe across all platforms. For more information on where to watch Star Trek, visit StarTrek.com/Where-To-Watch.

BroadwayWorld has been following the STAR TREK franchise ahead of the convention, including coverage of Anson Mount discussing STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 4 on THE VIEW, available at broadwayworld.com.



Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images for CBS/Paramount+

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