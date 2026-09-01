DOLLYFEST Will Bring Dolly Parton Tribute Live Events To Nashville And London

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Dolly Parton's estate has announced DOLLYFEST, a star-studded two-day event designed to bring the country music icon's legacy to live audiences. NBC's Kaylee Hartung reported on the announcement for TODAY, detailing how the celebration will unfold across two major cities tied to Parton's international fan base.

According to the report, DOLLYFEST is set for 2027 and will take place over two consecutive weekends, with one leg of the event in Nashville and the other in London. The structure allows fans in both the United States and the United Kingdom to take part in the tribute without traveling to a single host city.

Tickets for DOLLYFEST are expected to go on sale soon, though specific pricing and lineup details were not addressed in the segment. The event is being organized under the banner of Parton's estate, positioning it as an official celebration of her career and cultural impact.

Hartung's report focused on the scope of the two-city plan, underscoring how the timing across back-to-back weekends is meant to give the celebration a sustained presence in both markets rather than a single one-off show.

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