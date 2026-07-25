STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 4 Sneak Peek Debuts at SDCC 2026

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





A season 4 sneak peek for STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS debuted at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, offering the first extended look at what awaits the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise in the upcoming run of episodes on Paramount+. The preview was released through Paramount's official channel as part of the convention's promotional rollout for the series.

According to the preview materials, season 4 follows Captain Christopher Pike and the Enterprise crew through a series of adventures that include battles with inner demons and external threats, encounters with new characters, reunions with familiar faces, and confrontations with what the series describes as terrifying aliens. The season frames those challenges against the crew's ongoing effort to embrace a hopeful future, a thematic throughline that has defined the series across its run.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is set in the era before the original Star Trek television series and streams exclusively on Paramount+. Anson Mount, who plays Captain Pike, recently appeared on THE VIEW to discuss the new season and reflect on his early career work alongside Britney Spears in Crossroads.

Season 4 of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS premieres July 23 on Paramount+. A best-moments compilation from season 3 is currently available on the platform for viewers looking to revisit the previous run before the new episodes arrive.

More on Paramount+ Recent Articles Laylsa De Oliviera's Best Moments as Cruz Highlighted in LIONESS Compilation

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...