STILL WORKING 9 TO 5 Documentary Now Available to Stream

After two years on the film festival circuit, the award-winning documentary Still Working 9 to 5 is now available to watch on Apple TV, Google Play, and Amazon Prime.

The original 9 to 5 film was released over 40 years ago and was a breakthrough comedic hit. Telling the story of secretaries fighting against gender discrimination and workplace inequality, it used the singular comedic gifts of its stars—Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton—and created a hilarious cultural commentary that is still relevant today.

The film tells the story of the making of the original film and looks at the status of women’s rights and gender equality today. Spoiler alert: we haven’t made as much progress as we should have in 40 years. It’s both entertaining and impactful, compelling us all to take action ensure equality for all.

Still Working 9 to 5 includes commentary from the original 9 to 5 cast members Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Dabney Coleman, as well as Rita Moreno, Allison Janney, and leaders of prominent women’s rights organizations including Lilly Ledbetter, Zoe Nicholson, Karen Nussbaum, Ellen Cassedy and women of all ages and backgrounds discussing their everyday lived experiences.

