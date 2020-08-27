STEVE ON WATCH Renewed for Season Two

Season two will premiere September 14th.

STEVE on Watch season two will premiere September 14 on Facebook Watch.

Facebook Watch has picked up the second season "STEVE on Watch," from Steve Harvey's East 112 and Film 45.

Season two will continue to feature Harvey giving his take on life and issues affecting his audience, as well as interviews with performers, every day heroes, viral stars and more.

Filmed in Atlanta, this new season of the show will be taped at Harvey's home in a newly constructed set to adapt to the current climate. The production will feature a live virtual audience streaming in from all over the country and interacting with Harvey throughout the show.

Second season guests include Gabrielle Union (Actress), Jack Black (Actor), Steph Curry (NBA Golden State Warrior), Errol Spence Jr. (Boxer), D-Nice (Deejay), Te'a Cooper (WNBA LA Sparks) and more.

The first season was viewed by 22 million unique viewers on Facebook Watch.

STEVE on Watch's Facebook page received 2.2 billion views between September 2018 and August 2019, and 64 million engagements, while 35 videos earned more than 10 million views. In April 2019, Harvey's show Facebook page was the No. 6 most-viewed U.S. entertainment page, per Tubular. The viewership and engagement continues to rise.

Comedian, best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning host STEVE HARVEY offers his hilarious and insightful viewpoint on "Steve on Watch." Whether Steve's sharing his unique perspective on the very real issues affecting his audience, meeting remarkable people and hearing their inspirational stories, getting the true story behind the latest viral sensation, or simply laughing with some of the biggest stars of film, television, and music - you'll see it all on "Steve on Watch"!

Says Harvey: "The success of season one was due to my incredibly engaged fan base who joined me on the Facebook Watch platform. Our amazing team guarantees an even more exciting show in season two."

Executive Producers are Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, Christel Sice, Michael Antinoro and Ianthe Jones who also serves as showrunner.

Photo Credit: Nathan Holster

View More TV Stories Related Articles