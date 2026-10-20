STARZ Reaches Distribution Agreement with Verizon Fios
The agreement restores access to STARZ channels, on-demand programming, and the STARZ app for Verizon Fios subscribers.
STARZ announced a new distribution agreement that restores all STARZ channels, STARZ On Demand and the STARZ app through Verizon Fios.
The agreement gives subscribers access to STARZ programming, including the full 'Power' Universe and the upcoming 'Power: Origins,' hit drama 'Fightland,' every episode of the timeless romantic drama 'Outlander' and its critically acclaimed prequel, 'Outlander: Blood of my Blood,' the upcoming season of the award-winning 'P-Valley,' the current season of the crime drama 'S.W.A.T. Exiles,' and the critically acclaimed thriller, 'Tip Toe.'
'We are pleased to have reached a mutually beneficial agreement that brings STARZ's premium programming to Verizon Fios customers,' said Alison Hoffman, President, STARZ Networks. 'We remain committed to delivering bold storytelling for women and underrepresented audiences and to serving viewers who value our distinctive programming.'
In addition to STARZ's franchises and current lineup, the network offers a robust slate of must-watch movies, including the global blockbuster, Michael (Jaafar Jackson), the action-packed thriller Shelter (Jason Statham), the high-stakes action thriller In the Grey (Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill and Eiza González), and the musical comedy Power Ballad (Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas).
About STARZ
STARZ (NASDAQ: STRZ) is the leading premium entertainment destination for women and underrepresented audiences, and home to some of the most popular franchises and series on television. STARZ offers a robust programming mix for discerning adult audiences, including boundary-breaking originals and an expansive lineup of blockbuster movies, and is embodied by its brand positioning 'We're All Adults Here.' Complementary to any platform or service, STARZ is available across a wide range of digital OTT platforms and multichannel video distributors and is a bundling partner of choice. STARZ is powered by an industry-leading advanced technology, data analytics and digital infrastructure and the highly rated and first-of-its-kind STARZ app.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.