Verizon Fios Customers Lose Access to STARZ Over Renewal Dispute

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

STARZ issued a statement regarding the status of its negotiations with Verizon following the loss of all STARZ channels, STARZ On Demand and the STARZ app through Verizon Fios.

'Despite extensive efforts by STARZ to reach a renewal agreement and preserve uninterrupted access for Verizon Fios customers, Verizon has chosen to remove STARZ. Verizon has mischaracterized our position, shown an unwillingness to negotiate and has been unproductive in progressing towards a mutually beneficial outcome,' said Alison Hoffman, President, STARZ Networks. 'STARZ is one of the few remaining independent entertainment companies in a marketplace increasingly dominated by large media and telecommunications conglomerates. For decades, we have invested in storytelling that reflects a broad range of voices, experiences and perspectives, while championing creators and audiences that have historically been underrepresented in mainstream entertainment. Verizon's decision to drop STARZ deprives its customers of access to a unique slate of programming that cannot be found anywhere else and leaves viewers with fewer choices. We stand ready to reach a fair agreement that restores STARZ to Verizon customers as quickly as possible.'

Since an agreement was not reached, customers have lost access to STARZ's programming, including the full 'Power' Universe and the upcoming 'Power: Origins,' new hit drama 'Fightland,' every episode of the timeless romantic drama 'Outlander' and its critically acclaimed prequel, 'Outlander: Blood of my Blood,' the upcoming season of the award-winning 'P-Valley,' the current season of the crime drama 'S.W.A.T. Exiles,' and the upcoming premiere of critically acclaimed drama, 'Tip Toe,' which are available exclusively on STARZ. Fans have also lost access to STARZ's extensive film library, including the global phenomenon Michael.

About STARZ

STARZ (NASDAQ: STRZ) is the leading premium entertainment destination for women and underrepresented audiences, and home to some of the most popular franchises and series on television. STARZ offers a robust programming mix for discerning adult audiences, including boundary-breaking originals and an expansive lineup of blockbuster movies, and is embodied by its brand positioning 'We're All Adults Here.' Complementary to any platform or service, STARZ is available across a wide range of digital OTT platforms and multichannel video distributors and is a bundling partner of choice. STARZ is powered by an industry-leading advanced technology, data analytics and digital infrastructure and the highly rated and first-of-its-kind STARZ app.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 16 Hrs 59 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me