50 Cent Reveals Eminem Collab With Unreleased Tupac Tracks, Talks FIGHTLAND

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Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson stopped by TODAY to speak with hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones, revealing that he is releasing new music with Eminem that will include previously unreleased Tupac tracks. The announcement came alongside discussion of his executive producer role on FIGHTLAND, the upcoming STARZ boxing crime drama, and his three Emmy nominations for the documentary "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

50 Cent also co-created the hit STARZ drama POWER, and FIGHTLAND marks his latest television venture for the network. The new series follows a disgraced, formerly incarcerated boxing champion named Duke Kilroy who returns to London to seek vengeance against the crime syndicate he believes betrayed him, with Howard Charles in the lead role. FIGHTLAND premieres Friday, July 31, with new episodes streaming weekly on Fridays.

During the conversation, 50 Cent looked back on the lasting cultural footprint of "In Da Club" and opened up about what he values in a romantic partner. "I want to be friends. I think friendship is the strongest form of relationships," he said. The wide-ranging interview covered both his creative output and his personal outlook.

Ahead of the series premiere, a first-fan screening of FIGHTLAND is set to take place at ViewerCon, an inaugural entertainment and fandom event at NJPAC in Newark, alongside panels featuring Joy Reid, Taye Diggs, and the cast of POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN.

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