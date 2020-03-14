STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Releases Early

According to Engadget, Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker is now available on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and more!

The film was originally supposed to be released on March 17. It is not currently available to rent, but it can be bought in up to 4K resolution. Also available is a $100 Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga collection of nine films

Check out the film on Amazon!

Read more on Engadget.

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opened in U.S. theaters on December 20.

The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, and Billy Dee Williams.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was written by J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio.





