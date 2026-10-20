STAR WARS FUNDAY FOOTBALL to Present Animated Super Bowl LXI

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

ESPN, Lucasfilm, Disney and the NFL will present a real-time, animated alternate telecast of Super Bowl LXI set in the Star Wars galaxy and featuring characters from across the Lucasfilm franchise, including original 1977 cast member Anthony Daniels returning to voice C-3PO. Extending the Emmy-winning Funday Football brand to America's biggest game, Star Wars Funday Football will stream live on Disney+ and the ESPN App and air on Disney Channel and Disney XD on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027, giving fans of all ages a new way to experience ESPN's first-ever Super Bowl production.

Star Wars Funday Football will be presented alongside the traditional telecast with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge on ESPN, ABC and Disney+ from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. ESPN's Spanish-language telecast will be available on Disney+ and ESPN Deportes, with a separate Spanish-language presentation on Univision.

Star Wars Funday Football will reach fans around the world, with expanded live international availability in markets including Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand, Canada (TSN+), the Netherlands, sub-Saharan Africa, Japan, Sweden, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines. The animated game will also be available on demand on Disney+ shortly after the live telecast in these markets and additional regions, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, South Korea and more, bringing total availability to more than 155 markets worldwide.

The Star Wars animated telecast will recreate every play of Super Bowl LXI in real time, transforming players on the field into animated avatars, while Star Wars characters sub in during key moments and various Easter eggs appear throughout the game.

ESPN will produce Star Wars Funday Football with data visualization technology from Sony's Beyond Sports, which has enabled the animated gameplay of the Funday Football series since its inception. The technology transforms live gameplay into animation in real time by combining player tracking data from the NFL's Next Gen Stats and Sony's Hawk-Eye Innovations optical tracking. As Super Bowl LXI approaches, more details about the Star Wars animated presentation will be announced, including visual settings, commentators, characters and more.

Star Wars Funday Football is the first animated alternate presentation of a Super Bowl and the fourth NFL animated alternate telecast from ESPN, Disney and the NFL. It follows Toy Story Funday Football (October 2023, Falcons-Jaguars), which earned three Sports Emmy Awards; The Simpsons Funday Football (December 2024, Bengals-Cowboys); and Monsters Funday Football (December 2025, Eagles-Chargers).

Star Wars Funday Football will arrive as Lucasfilm celebrates 50 years of Star Wars. Just five days after Super Bowl LXI, a newly restored version of the original 1977 Star Wars will return to theaters on Friday, Feb. 19.

The Star Wars alternate telecast is one of multiple options for watching Super Bowl LXI that ESPN, in conjunction with the NFL, is providing fans across platforms, including Super Bowl LXI with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2, Super Bowl LXI Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show on ESPNU and Super Bowl LXI Playbook with Next Gen Stats on NFL Network, which ESPN announced October 11.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20, SC+, ESPN's daily SportsCenter show on Disney+, will feature Star Wars 'Hyperspace Highlights' with plays from Monday Night Football presented with a Star Wars visual theme. Also, starting October 26, SC+ will showcase on Mondays an animated Darth Vader interviewing an NFL player participating in that night's Monday Night Football game.

All Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. can stream the traditional Super Bowl LXI game presentation airing on ESPN and ABC. Outside the U.S., Disney+ will stream ESPN's Super Bowl in more than 55 international markets, including Spanish-speaking Latin America, Brazil, the Caribbean, South Africa and Australia/New Zealand. In addition, ESPN networks will carry the Super Bowl in more than 130 countries and territories.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more, visit stream.espn.com.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and outside the U.S., general entertainment brand Hulu. As the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ serves as a connection point for audiences around the world with an unmatched collection of award-winning general entertainment, gold-standard family programming, the most trusted news, and global sports programming from ESPN. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, it is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings in the U.S. whereby bundle subscribers can now stream Hulu and ESPN content directly in the Disney+ app. Subscriptions also include access to the Disney+ Perks loyalty program including special discounts, everyday savings, and early access to exclusive experiences that only Disney can offer. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 16 Hrs 07 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone