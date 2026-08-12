Aaron Pierre on Playing John Stewart in LANTERNS and His Path from London to LA

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Aaron Pierre used his sit-down on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE to talk about stepping into the role of John Stewart in HBO's LANTERNS, walking host Jimmy Kimmel through what it has meant to take on the part. The conversation ranged well beyond the show itself, touching on a memorable meeting with Magic Johnson and the actor's transition from England to life in Los Angeles.

Pierre traced his career back to a first job working at his mother's hair salon, a detail he shared as part of a broader discussion about his path before landing on screen. He also discussed his roles in upcoming Superman and Star Wars films, giving Kimmel's audience a sense of the scope of projects he has lined up alongside his work on LANTERNS.

Much of the appearance centered on the adjustment of relocating from London to Los Angeles, with Pierre offering his perspective on that move as an actor building a career on a new continent. He also recounted meeting Magic Johnson, a moment he described as a standout memory from his time in the industry.

The interview gave viewers a look at Pierre's range of current and upcoming work, from his turn as John Stewart in LANTERNS to his parts in the new Superman and Star Wars films, framing his rise through the personal milestones he shared on air.

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