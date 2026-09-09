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‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ Heading Back to Theaters in IMAX 70mm for 50th Anniversary

The re-release marks the first time the 1977 film will be shown in the IMAX 70mm format.

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TODAY reported that "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" is heading back to theaters to mark its 50th anniversary, with a re-release that will bring the film to IMAX 70mm for the first time ever.

According to the segment, the classic 1977 film is set to re-enter theaters in February, giving audiences the chance to see the original installment of the franchise in a large-format presentation it has never previously received.

The re-release centers on the format itself: IMAX 70mm is prized by film enthusiasts for its expanded image and heightened detail, and the anniversary run marks the first time the original "Star Wars" has been presented that way in theaters.

The TODAY segment framed the re-release as a milestone moment for a film that helped launch a decades-spanning franchise, giving longtime fans and new viewers alike an opportunity to revisit the story on the big screen in a way it has not been shown before.

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