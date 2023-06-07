STAR WARS: AHSOKA Series Sets August Debut on Disney+

Lucasfilm’s “Ahsoka” will launch exclusively on Disney+ August 23. 

By: Jun. 07, 2023

Disney+ REVEALED August 23 as the premiere date for Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Ahsoka.” To celebrate the upcoming series, Disney+ also debuted a TV spot, which will also air tonight during the NBA FINALS Game 3, and released three images from the series.   

Set after the fall of the Empire, “Star Wars: Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. 

In addition to Rosario Dawson in the title role, “Ahsoka” stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger. 

The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer. 

Lucasfilm’s “Ahsoka” will launch exclusively on Disney+ August 23. Watch a preview here:






