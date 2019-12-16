STAR TREK: PICARD Renewed For Second Seasonp

Deadline reports that, ahead of the premiere of its first season, "Star Trek: Picard" has been renewed for a second on CBS All Access.

CBS has ordered ten more episodes of the series, which is led by Patrick Stewart. He reprises the role he made famous on "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Isa Briones, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora co-star in season one. There is no word on whether they will return for season two.

"Next Generation" stars Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, and Jeri Ryan will all make appearances in season one.

"Picard" will debut on January 23.

In 1995 Stewart starred on Broadway as Prospero in Shakespeare's classic The Tempest, for which he received a best actor nomination from the Outer Critics Circle. The production, which was originally featured as part of the hugely successful Shakespeare in The Park Festival, received overwhelming public and critical response-becoming the festival's biggest event since 1980.



In 1996, in honor of his work on the stage, Stewart received the prestigious Will Award from The Shakespeare Theatre in Washington, D.C. The Honor is given annually to an individual who makes "a significant contribution to classical theatre in America."

