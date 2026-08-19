STAMPTOWN Netflix Special to Premiere From Zach Zucker

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Netflix will premiere the STAMPTOWN special on August 25, an hour of late-night variety from the cult live show created by Zach Zucker, who has been described as a self-proclaimed 'bad boy of clown.'

A fixture of the Edinburgh Fringe and international comedy circuit for the past decade, STAMPTOWN is known for bringing together a mix of comedy, circus, music, dance, magic and clown. It has been named a New York Times Top Comedy Pick.

Created by Zach Zucker, who was named one of Vulture's Comics You Should & Will Know, and hosted by Zucker's alter ego, New York stand-up comedian Jack Tucker, the special premieres during STAMPTOWN's 10th year at the Edinburgh Fringe, where the live show has built a cult following.

Filmed during the Netflix Is A Joke festival at The Montalbán Theatre in Los Angeles earlier this year, the special features a guest appearance from Neil Patrick Harris, alongside Britain's Got Talent winner and long-time collaborator with Zucker Viggo Venn, Jordan Gray, Natalie Palamides, BriTANicK and others still to be revealed.

The special will be released in the midst of STAMPTOWN's 10th year at Edinburgh Fringe. The show has amassed a cult following by celebrating and platforming boundary-pushing acts, bringing together a curated collection of comedy, circus, music, dance, magic, clown, along with additional non-traditional performances.

The variety show has been featured as a top comedy pick and critic's choice selection from publications including the New York Times, Time Out, LA Times, The Guardian, NY Post, and has packed out rooms at Netflix Is A Joke, Just for Laughs, Glastonbury, SXSW, Lincoln Center, Edinburgh Fringe, Soho Theatre, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, O2 Arena and Off-Broadway in New York City.

Past acts have included David Cross, Karen Gillan, Richard Kind, Hannah Einbinder, Richard Gadd, Mae Martin, Jamie Demetriou, Bridget Christie, Lolly Adefope, Sam Campbell, Cat Cohen, Randy Feltface, Sarah Sherman, Neil Hamburger, Michelle Brasier, Devon Walker, Demi Lardner, Daniel Sloss, Rachel Sennott and more.

Zach Zucker Bio

Zach Zucker is an award-winning performer and producer who has been touring the international comedy circuit for the past decade. A graduate of Ecole Philippe Gaulier in France, he is the creator of STAMPTOWN, is one half of Norwegian-American clown duo, Zach & Viggo, and frequently performs as his standup alter-ego, Jack Tucker.

Zucker has sold out shows and performed to packed crowds at Netflix Is A Joke, SXSW, Glastonbury, Lincoln Center, Edinburgh Fringe, NBA Halftime Shows, Comedy Central, The Kennedy Center, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Soho Theatre, and Off-Broadway in NYC, where he received a New York Times Critic's Pick for his show Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour, which was released on the Stamptown YouTube channel in April 2026, performing as his alter-ego. The special is currently in the Top 60 films on Letterboxd and is the highest rated comedy special on the platform.

As a producer, Zucker has received four Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Awards nominations, working with acts such as Riki Lindhome, Jordan Gray, Randy Feltface, BriTANicK, Courtney Pauroso, Martin Urbano, Michelle Brasier, Garry Starr, Ike Ufomadu, Emily Wilson, Josh Glanc, and many more.

Zucker has also appeared in a variety of films and TV shows, including The Joe Schmo Show on TBS, the New Line/HBO Max romantic comedy Sweethearts, 20th Century Studios' streaming title Swiped which chronicles the founder of Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd, Roxy Sorkin's debut feature film Hot Year, as well as the upcoming Joey Power-directed romantic comedy Love Language with Chloe Grace Moretz.

More information is available at https://www.stamptowncomedy.com/.

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