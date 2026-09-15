Neil Patrick Harris Talks SUNNY DANCER Through a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Interview

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Neil Patrick Harris sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW for a conversation built around a choose-your-own-adventure format, using the game-like structure to work through several topics including his role in SUNNY DANCER. The setup let Barrymore and her audience pick the direction of the interview rather than following a standard promotional rundown.

Harris discussed his part in SUNNY DANCER, a project he has been promoting in recent appearances. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Harris appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk about his role in the film, describing it as a new British coming-of-age comedy-drama directed by George Jaques. That earlier stop focused on what drew him to a story rooted in the British coming-of-age genre and what it was like stepping into a UK-set project outside the American work he is best known for.

The Drew Barrymore SHOW appearance also included a reunion between Harris and a doll, adding a personal, unscripted moment to the choose-your-own-adventure format. The segment gave Harris room to revisit that object alongside the ongoing conversation about SUNNY DANCER, blending the interview's game structure with a more candid aside.

For more on Harris's work on the film, read BroadwayWorld's coverage of his GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance discussing SUNNY DANCER.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link