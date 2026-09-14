Neil Patrick Harris Discusses His Role In New British Film SUNNY DANCER

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Neil Patrick Harris appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk about his role in SUNNY DANCER, a new British coming-of-age comedy-drama directed by George Jaques. The conversation centered on Harris's part in the project and what drew him to a story rooted in the British coming-of-age genre.

Harris, an Emmy and Tony winner, brought his broad résumé across stage and screen into the conversation as he discussed stepping into a film set in the U.K. and working under Jaques's direction. The appearance gave him a platform to speak directly about the character and tone of the project, which sits apart from the American productions he is best known for.

Much of the discussion focused on the specifics of making SUNNY DANCER, with Harris detailing what pulled him toward a coming-of-age story told through a British lens. He touched on how the film's comedy-drama balance shaped his approach to the role, giving viewers insight into a production still building anticipation ahead of release.

The GOOD MORNING AMERICA segment kept its focus on Harris's involvement in the film rather than broader career reflections, offering a direct look at how he is approaching this latest project with Jaques at the helm.

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