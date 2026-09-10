Sunny Dancer to Open With Bella Ramsey, Neil Patrick Harris

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

SUNNY DANCER is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama built around a group of young people who meet at a summer camp and end up having the best summer of their lives. At its heart, it's a film about friendship, found family, and what it means to actually start living.

Written and directed by George Jaques (Black Dog), the film features an all-star ensemble including Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), James Norton (Happy Valley), Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer), and Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), alongside rising talents Daniel Quinn-Toye (Sterling Point), Earl Cave (Days of Bagnold Summer), Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co), Conrad Khan (County Lines) and Jasmine Elcock.

The film has a score composed by Este Haim and Zachary Dawes.

Hanging out with mates and partying hard… that's how most teenage girls get to spend their last summer before turning 18. But not Ivy. As if conquering cancer wasn't hard enough, Ivy's lovingly overbearing parents have signed her up to spend the summer at what she less-than-endearingly calls 'chemo camp'.

Going to the camp against her will, Ivy ends up having a summer she will never forget - finding love and meeting a group of similarly-minded misfits who just want to live life to the fullest.

Because SUNNY DANCER isn't really about illness - it's about what happens after.

It's about being 17 and weird and brilliant.

It's about surviving and then having to actually live.

The film opens in theaters starting Friday, September 18th, playing in NY, LA, and select cities, with an expansion to follow this fall. Digital launch is set for late October.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...