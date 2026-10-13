ST. DENIS MEDICAL & THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS Get NBC Trailers

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NBC has released official trailers for two of its Monday night comedies, St. Denis Medical and The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. Season 3 of St. Denis Medical premieres Monday, November 2 at 8:00pm ET, followed by the Season 2 premiere of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins at 8:30pm ET on NBC.

About St. Denis Medical Season 3

St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. In season three, romantic entanglements and personal struggles complicate relationships in the Emergency Department, pushing some St. Denis employees to the brink.

About The Series

Premiere Date: November 2, 2026

Showrunner / Executive Producer: Eric Ledgin

Executive Producers: Justin Spitzer, Simon Heuer, Bridget Kyle, Vicky Luu

Series Regulars: Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi

Produced By: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, More Bees, Inc. and Spitzer Holding Company

Filming Location: Los Angeles, CA on Universal Backlot

About The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 2

Season two of the comedy returns with the unlikely duo of former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) and documentarian Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe), both still chasing redemption and still making a mess of it. With the help of his family, Reggie will continue his quest to recapture his past glory.

Revealed in the trailer are Boris Kodjoe (Station 19) and Jeremy Culhane (Saturday Night Live), as well as NBC Sportscaster Mike Tirico.

Kodjoe will play 'Leslie 'LP' Pervis,' Monica's (Alexander) new love interest. He was a dorky child prodigy when he attended college with Monica and Reggie, but LP is now a handsome, jet-setting entrepreneur. Culhane will play 'Max,' Monica's new Gen-Z assistant. He has a Master's degree in marketing, but has to take what he can get in this job market, and Monica is eager to use Max's PR skills to help Reggie with his comeback. Tirico will play himself.

About The Series

Premiere Date: November 2, 2026

Executive Producers: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, David Miner

Writers / Executive Producers: Robert Carlock & Sam Means

Cast: Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe, Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Produced By: Little Stranger, Bevel Gears, 3 Arts, Means End Productions

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 11 Hrs 20 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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