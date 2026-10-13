ST. DENIS MEDICAL & THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS Get NBC Trailers
Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe return in REGGIE DINKINS; Wendi McLendon-Covey leads the hospital mockumentary ST. DENIS MEDICAL.
NBC has released official trailers for two of its Monday night comedies, St. Denis Medical and The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. Season 3 of St. Denis Medical premieres Monday, November 2 at 8:00pm ET, followed by the Season 2 premiere of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins at 8:30pm ET on NBC.
About St. Denis Medical Season 3
St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. In season three, romantic entanglements and personal struggles complicate relationships in the Emergency Department, pushing some St. Denis employees to the brink.
About The Series
Premiere Date: November 2, 2026
Showrunner / Executive Producer: Eric Ledgin
Executive Producers: Justin Spitzer, Simon Heuer, Bridget Kyle, Vicky Luu
Series Regulars: Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi
Produced By: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, More Bees, Inc. and Spitzer Holding Company
Filming Location: Los Angeles, CA on Universal Backlot
About The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 2
Season two of the comedy returns with the unlikely duo of former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) and documentarian Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe), both still chasing redemption and still making a mess of it. With the help of his family, Reggie will continue his quest to recapture his past glory.
Revealed in the trailer are Boris Kodjoe (Station 19) and Jeremy Culhane (Saturday Night Live), as well as NBC Sportscaster Mike Tirico.
Kodjoe will play 'Leslie 'LP' Pervis,' Monica's (Alexander) new love interest. He was a dorky child prodigy when he attended college with Monica and Reggie, but LP is now a handsome, jet-setting entrepreneur. Culhane will play 'Max,' Monica's new Gen-Z assistant. He has a Master's degree in marketing, but has to take what he can get in this job market, and Monica is eager to use Max's PR skills to help Reggie with his comeback. Tirico will play himself.
About The Series
Premiere Date: November 2, 2026
Executive Producers: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, David Miner
Writers / Executive Producers: Robert Carlock & Sam Means
Cast: Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe, Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall
Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group
Produced By: Little Stranger, Bevel Gears, 3 Arts, Means End Productions
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