Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin Lead 30 ROCK Reunion at Radio City
Surprise guests joined the cast for the milestone gathering at the historic venue.
Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and Jane Krakowski reunited at Radio City Music Hall to mark the 20th anniversary of '30 Rock,' the NBC sitcom that starred the group during its original run.
The appearance of such a wide range of guests underscores the scope of the show's cast and crossover connections built up over its run.
Fey, Baldwin, Morgan and Krakowski were joined at Radio City Music Hall for the occasion, with the venue serving as the site for the cast's milestone reunion. Details on the full guest list and any additional remarks made during the gathering were not included in the available footage.
The 20th anniversary celebration marks two decades since '30 Rock' first premiered, bringing together its principal cast alongside guests whose connections to the show and its stars span film, television and late-night programming.
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