SPRING BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP Returns to Food Network This March

Food Network’s seasonal baking competition, Spring Baking Championship, returns to make the springtime sweeter with a whimsical season full of magic and creativity.

Premiering Monday, March 10th at 8pm ET/PT and streaming on Max, host Jesse Palmer transforms the baking studio into The Little Shop of Spring Magic, where anything is possible – from rainbow cheesecakes to dessert deceptions that look like dinner. For the first time ever, a baker’s dozen of 13 contestants will embark on a wonderous journey to make the impossible possible and win over judges Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller and Kardea Brown. At the end of the competition, only one baker will take the cake and earn $25,000, a feature in Food Network Magazine and the title of Spring Baking Champion.

“Skilled bakers create magic in THE KITCHEN with their incredible creations, so it was fitting to celebrate and highlight those skills with a new spring season with a magical theme,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food. “The creativity of the bakers and their edible works of art will leave viewers astounded and wanting more as the competitors pull out all the stops in their journey to be Spring Baking Champion.”

In the two-hour premiere, 13 bakers enter THE KITCHEN where they are challenged to use flavor, texture and design to craft a flower-themed dessert that reflects their unique personalities. Then, the bakers make showstopping honey pies inspired by the marvelous magic of bees that must infuse taste and presentation with a touch of magic to impress judges Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman. Throughout the competition, the bakers take on enchanting challenges, including “squared off” fruit entremets celebrating the blocky, adventurous world of A Minecraft Movie, intricate butterfly-shaped napoleons, ice-cream-filled cake bombs with a glow-in-the-dark twist, three-layer cakes inspired by Marie Antoinette’s iconic gravity-defying hairdo, and more. In the end, only one baker will be crowned the new Spring Baking Champion and walk away with the prize.

