SPINAL TAP II Lands September Release Date; Watch the First Teaser

This Is Spinal Tap fans will only have to wait a little bit longer for the long-awaited sequel to the 1984 cult classic. Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, directed by Rob Reiner, will hit theaters on September 12 from Bleecker Street. Watch the first teaser here!

Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer reprise their iconic roles as the legendary heavy metal band Spinal Tap and Reiner returns as documentarian Martin “Marty” DiBergi. The movie will feature cameos from music legends Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Garth Brooks and TRISHA Yearwood. Also appearing will be Paul Shaffer, Fran Drescher, Don Lake, John Michael Higgins, Nina Conti, Griffin Matthews, Kerry Godliman, and Chris Addison.

Conceived by Guest, McKean, Reiner, and Shearer, Spinal Tap II follows England’s loudest and most punctual band, as they reunite after a 15-year hiatus for one final concert. The film is produced by Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner and Matthew George and financed under the CASTLE ROCK Entertainment banner. Derrick J. Rossi PhD, Hernan Narea, Jonathan Fuhrman, and Christopher H. Warner executive produced the film.

Bleecker Street is planning a nationwide U.S. theatrical release of a newly-restored edition of This Is Spinal Tap this Summer, and the film subsequently will be made widely available on digital and streaming platforms for the first time in years, in anticipation of the sequel’s wide theatrical release on September 12.

This Is Spinal Tap was released to critical acclaim in 1984 and went on to become a cult classic. In 2002, it was deemed "culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress, and was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry.

