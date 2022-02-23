SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Sets Digital, Blu-Ray & DVD Release
Spider-Man: No Way Home will be swinging to digital March 22 and on 4K ultra hd™, blu-ray™ and DVD April 12.
For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk.
When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.
Blu-Ray Bonus Features
Bloopers & Gag Reel
Alternate Reality Easter Eggs
7 Behind the Scenes Featurettes
Action Choreography Across the Multiverse
A Multiverse of Miscreants
A Spectacular Spider-Journey with Tom Holland
Enter Strange
Graduation Day
Realities Collide, Spiders Unite
Weaving Jon Watt's Web
2 Special Panels:
The Sinister Summit - Villains Panel: Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx sit down for a roundtable discussion of their sinister characters.
A Meeting of the Spiders - Heroes Panel: The Heroic Spider heroes sit down for a roundtable discussion on Peter, Stunts, and skintight suits.
3 Stories From The Daily Bugle
Spider-Menace Strikes Again
Spider Sycophant
Web of Lies
2 Stunt Scenes Previsualization
Apartment Fight
Shield Fight
DVD Bonus Features
2 Behind the Scenes Featurettes
A Spectacular Spider-Journey with Tom Holland
Graduation Day
Photo by: Matt Kennedy