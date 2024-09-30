SPEAK NO EVIL Arrives to Own or Rent on Digital Tomorrow

Bonus features include interviews and a feature commentary.
Continuing to terrify audiences in its theatrical run, the new Blumhouse thriller, SPEAK NO EVIL, will be available exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent tomorrow, October 1, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
The “painfully tense, disarmingly funny and masterfully cringe-inducing” (Screen Rant) will be available on Blu-ray™ and DVD on November 19, 2024. James McAvoy stars in a “career-best” (Slash Film) riveting performance as the charismatic, alpha-male host whose untrammeled hospitality masks an unspeakable darkness. Own the suspenseful horror, SPEAK NO EVIL, with never-before-seen extras featuring the filmmakers and cast discuss the making of the film, only when you purchase from participating retailers nationwide including Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox Microsoft Movies & TV, and Movies Anywhere.
After befriending a British couple with a mute son, Americans Ben and Louise accept an unusual invitation to bring their daughter for a weekend at an idyllic country estate. Yet when they discover their hosts are hiding sinister motives, Ben and Louise fear their family may be pawns in a disturbing plot. Led by James McAvoy as a charismatic man masking unspeakable darkness, a dream holiday warps into an unnerving nightmare in this shocking thriller from Blumhouse, producers of The Black Phone.
From director and writer James Watkins (Eden Lake, The Woman in Black), SPEAK NO EVIL is based on the screenplay of the 2022 Danish horror sensation Gæsterne, written by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup. The film stars James McAvoy (Split, Glass, It Chapter Two), Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones, The Fall), Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate, Halt and Catch Fire), Scoot McNairy (Argo, A Quiet Place II), Alix West Lefler (The Good Nurse, Riverdale) and newcomer Dan Hough (Hollyoaks).
