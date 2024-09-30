SPEAK NO EVIL Arrives to Own or Rent on Digital Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Continuing to terrify audiences in its theatrical run, the new Blumhouse thriller, SPEAK NO EVIL, will be available exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent tomorrow, October 1, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The “painfully tense, disarmingly funny and masterfully cringe-inducing” (Screen Rant) will be available on Blu-ray™ and DVD on November 19, 2024. James McAvoy stars in a “career-best” (Slash Film) riveting performance as the charismatic, alpha-male host whose untrammeled hospitality masks an unspeakable darkness. Own the suspenseful horror, SPEAK NO EVIL, with never-before-seen extras featuring the filmmakers and cast discuss the making of the film, only when you purchase from participating retailers nationwide including Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox Microsoft Movies & TV, and Movies Anywhere.



After befriending a British couple with a mute son, Americans Ben and Louise accept an unusual invitation to bring their daughter for a weekend at an idyllic country estate. Yet when they discover their hosts are hiding sinister motives, Ben and Louise fear their family may be pawns in a disturbing plot. Led by James McAvoy as a charismatic man masking unspeakable darkness, a dream holiday warps into an unnerving nightmare in this shocking thriller from Blumhouse, producers of The Black Phone.



From director and writer James Watkins (Eden Lake, The Woman in Black), SPEAK NO EVIL is based on the screenplay of the 2022 Danish horror sensation Gæsterne, written by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup. The film stars James McAvoy (Split, Glass, It Chapter Two), Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones, The Fall), Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate, Halt and Catch Fire), Scoot McNairy (Argo, A Quiet Place II), Alix West Lefler (The Good Nurse, Riverdale) and newcomer Dan Hough (Hollyoaks).

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES WHEN YOU BUY AT PARTICIPATING RETAILERS:

NUCLEAR FAMILIES - Learn what drew James McAvoy and the rest of the cast to this film, discover what methods they used to embody their roles, and listen as they provide insight into the subtle intricacies surrounding the film’s two families.

A HORRIFYING CRESCENDO - Director James Watkins and cast members take you down a dark corridor of psychology as they discuss the navigation of social spaces, dwelling in discomfort, and the grounded horror elements which escalated the story to its formidable final act.

THE FARMHOUSE OF HORRORS - Immerse yourself in the farmhouse and learn how this location was reimagined into a place of nightmares as cast and crew walk you through the different production design and camera elements that added to the eeriness of the film.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR JAMES WATKINS

