Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Michelle Buteau on Surviving a Cyclone for 'Spa Weekend'

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Weathering a cyclone during filming turned out to be one of the wilder stories to come out of making "Spa Weekend," as Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Michelle Buteau and Anna Faris recounted during a joint appearance on TODAY. The four stars sat down together to talk about the new comedy, touching on both the chaos that unfolded behind the camera and the antics captured on screen.

The conversation centered on the film's ensemble dynamic, with the cast describing frequent moments of breaking character on set and the friendships that formed while shooting in Australia. Buteau summed up the experience by praising her co-stars directly, saying, "It's so amazing to work with these comedy powerhouses. This movie is full of chosen family, female friendships, and physical comedy."

Much of the interview focused on how the group navigated the unexpected disruption of a cyclone during production, a detail that became a running thread in their recollection of the shoot. The stars framed the experience as one that ultimately strengthened the camaraderie visible in the finished film, reinforcing the themes of loyalty and friendship at the center of "Spa Weekend."

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