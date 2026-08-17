Leslie Mann Talks SPA WEEKEND, Meeting Pope Leo XIV and Daughter Maude's New Film

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Leslie Mann sat down with TODAY to talk about her role in the new film Spa Weekend, playing a woman desperate for a getaway alongside an ensemble cast. Reflecting on the shoot, Mann said, "We just had a blast at work and also outside of work," pointing to the camaraderie that formed among the cast during production.

Mann also used the appearance to open up about her daughter Maude making her directorial debut, sharing a personal milestone unfolding within her own family. The conversation additionally touched on a memorable encounter Mann had meeting Pope Leo XIV, adding a personal anecdote to the wide-ranging interview.

The TODAY appearance builds on previous press for Spa Weekend, which has included joint interviews with Mann's co-stars. In an earlier joint sit-down, Mann appeared alongside Isla Fisher, Michelle Buteau and Anna Faris to discuss surviving a cyclone while filming in Australia, along with the friendships that formed on set.

Where that earlier conversation centered on the chaos behind the scenes and the ensemble's bond while shooting abroad, Mann's latest TODAY appearance shifted focus to her personal life, including her daughter's new project and the story behind her meeting with the pope, rounding out a fuller picture of what has been a busy stretch of press for the film.

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