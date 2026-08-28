Leslie Mann Talks Drug Experiments With Judd Apatow, SPA WEEKEND Viral Video

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Leslie Mann sat down with guest host Jelly Roll on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss experimenting with drugs alongside her husband, filmmaker Judd Apatow. The conversation ranged from that personal admission to lighter territory, including Apatow's unsuccessful attempt at using Ozempic and the couple adjusting to life as empty-nesters.

Mann also touched on Apatow's latest venture behind the camera, a country music movie he is making with Jelly Roll, giving the guest host a personal stake in the discussion. The appearance centered largely on Mann's new movie, Spa Weekend, which she used as a jumping-off point for much of the interview.

Much of the segment focused on a viral moment tied to the film. Mann and her Spa Weekend co-stars went viral on TikTok with a video that became a talking point in its own right, and the Kimmel appearance included a recreation of that clip with Guillermo and Bert Kreischer joining in.

Mann's appearance follows Nathan Fillion's recent appearance with guest host Jelly Roll, where the actor discussed THE ROOKIE and shared a clip from LANTERNS.

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