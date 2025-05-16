SNL 50th Anniversary Special to Receive Encore Broadcast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NBC will broadcast an encore presentation of the highly rated and critically acclaimed “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” on Sunday, June 8 at 7:30-11 p.m. ET/PT. The special, which originally aired Feb. 16 live on NBC and Peacock, has garnered 22 million viewers across all platforms.

The program featured cast members past and present and the biggest stars of the last half-century celebrating “Saturday Night Live’s” milestone anniversary, live from Studio 8H.

The star studded special included appearances by Adam Driver, Adam Sandler, Alec Baldwin, Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, Andy Samberg, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Billy Crystal Cher, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Leslie Jones, Lil Wayne, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Martin Short, Maya Rudolph, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, Miley Cyrus, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Rachel Dratch, Rev. Al Sharpton, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Seth Meyers, Steve Martin, The Roots, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Will Forte, Woody Harrelson and many more.

“SNL’s” 50th season finale airs this Saturday, May 17 with host Scarlett Johansson and musical guest Bad Bunny. Fans can stream “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” and the collection of original documentary programming including “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” and NBC's "Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music," exclusively on Peacock.

