SLOW HORSES Revisits Six Seasons of Iconic Moments as Season 6 Twist Brings Back a Key Character
Two new videos highlight the spy thriller's biggest twists as River Cartwright faces an unexpected reunion.
Apple TV marked the return of SLOW HORSES with a pair of clips that look both backward and forward across the espionage drama's run, timed to Season 6 now streaming on the platform. The darkly comic series follows Jackson Lamb, played by Sir Gary Oldman, and his team of disgraced intelligence operatives exiled to Slough House, and the two new videos give fans both a highlight reel and a fresh plot twist to chew on.
The first clip strings together a run of the show's most quoted sequences from Seasons 1 through 6, including the shoe-in-a-bag moment from Season 1, the graveside scene involving Blake, and Lamb's now-famous noodle-eating standoff in Season 2. It also revisits Diana Taverner confronting River in Season 3, Lamb booby-trapping the house later that season, and the Season 4 stretch that includes Marcus waterboarding Shirley and River's chaotic run-in with the French mob. Stitched together, the reel functions as a six-season refresher on the show's mix of tradecraft, dark humor and sudden violence.
The second video moves the story forward rather than back, delivering the ending scene from Season 6, Episode 2 under a spoiler warning. Described by Apple TV as the moment River Cartwright's already difficult day turns into "a long, difficult night" with the unexpected return of "a particular someone," the clip confirms a key character's reappearance without spelling out who orchestrated it. The scene is presented as a turning point for the season rather than a standalone moment, signaling that the twist will ripple through River's arc going forward.
Between the two clips, Apple TV is framing Season 6 as both a continuation of the show's established tone and a jolt to its status quo. The series also stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden and Saskia Reeves alongside Oldman, and Season 6 is confirmed as currently streaming on Apple TV following its September premiere.
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